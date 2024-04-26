Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,847,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,342,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.