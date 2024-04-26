Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

