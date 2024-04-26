Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after buying an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 748,671 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 585.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 661,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 564,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 196.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 394,744 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

YETI stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

