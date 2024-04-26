Xponance Inc. Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 238,116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,042,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.04 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

