Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.47 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.