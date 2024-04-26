Xponance Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.20 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 79.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

