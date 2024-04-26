Xponance Inc. Has $71.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPM stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.