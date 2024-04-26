Xponance Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 580.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

