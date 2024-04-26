Xponance Inc. Has $883,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,114,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $116,036,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $275.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $473.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

