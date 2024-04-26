Xponance Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.