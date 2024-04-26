Xponance Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PVH by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

PVH Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

