Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $31,143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fluor by 3,488.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 592,418 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,724,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 274,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.