Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $64.19 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.