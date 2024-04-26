Xponance Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,031,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,348,000 after purchasing an additional 953,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

