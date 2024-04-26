Xponance Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $560,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

