Xponance Inc. Sells 125 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

