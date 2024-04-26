Xponance Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.