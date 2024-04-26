Xponance Inc. Sells 19 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,768.63.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,800.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,572.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,475.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $945.32 and a twelve month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 179.92 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

