Xponance Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

