Xponance Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 40.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Brunswick Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

