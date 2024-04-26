Xponance Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

