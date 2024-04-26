Xponance Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $167,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Get Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.