Xponance Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,011 shares of company stock worth $23,463,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

