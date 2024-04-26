Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.