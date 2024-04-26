Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

