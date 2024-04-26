Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,056 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,831,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Acadia Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.