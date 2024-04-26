Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 256 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $201.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day moving average is $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.