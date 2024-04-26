Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 788 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.0 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,240.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,452 shares of company stock worth $122,745,797. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.