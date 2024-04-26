Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

