Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,245 shares of company stock worth $10,579,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

