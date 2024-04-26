Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,257 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

