Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEB opened at $15.00 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

