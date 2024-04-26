Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 39,986 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after buying an additional 428,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,802,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,721,000 after buying an additional 173,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,827,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.