Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 720 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

