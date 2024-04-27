18,268 Shares in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

GRNT stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

