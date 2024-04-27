2,650 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.