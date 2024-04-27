390,139 Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.09 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $645.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

