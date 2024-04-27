91,898 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,837,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.