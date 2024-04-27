abrdn plc Acquires 117,259 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,259 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,357 shares of company stock worth $1,693,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

