abrdn plc Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $146.38 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

