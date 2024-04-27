abrdn plc Buys 24,432 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,252,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

