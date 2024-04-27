abrdn plc Has $7.10 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,895 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

