abrdn plc Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

