abrdn plc Has $7.71 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.00 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

