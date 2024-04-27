abrdn plc Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 28.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 87.0% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

