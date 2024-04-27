abrdn plc Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

abrdn plc increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $80.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

