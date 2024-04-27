abrdn plc Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.