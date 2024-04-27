abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $289.68 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $319.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

