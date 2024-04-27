abrdn plc Takes $6.75 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

abrdn plc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RARE opened at $44.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
