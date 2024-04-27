AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

